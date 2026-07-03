Maharashtra Sets Up ASPIRE, BEACON, BRIDGE Cells In Finance Dept To Drive Viksit Maharashtra 2047 Vision. | ANI

Mumbai: In a significant administrative reform aimed at supporting its Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision, the Maharashtra government has approved the creation of three specialised cells Aspire, Beacon and Bridge within the Finance Department to improve fiscal management, monitor public sector enterprises, strengthen debt governance and maximise inflow of Central funds.

Goal: US$5 Trillion Economy Through Smarter Planning

These specialised cells are expected to improve coordination with Central ministries, strengthen monitoring of public finances, enhance accountability of state-owned enterprises and ensure more effective debt and investment management, thereby supporting Maharashtra's long-term economic growth strategy.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on July 3 said the new institutional framework is intended to help the state achieve its long-term goal of building a US$5 trillion economy by making financial planning, expenditure monitoring and resource mobilisation more efficient and outcome-driven.

ASPIRE to Track Central Schemes and Fund Inflows

The government said the initiative forms part of the implementation strategy for Viksit Maharashtra 2047, under which the Finance Department will focus on creating fiscal space through performance-based expenditure reforms, expanding access to alternative sources of capital, promoting asset monetisation and strengthening public-private partnership (PPP) financing.

The first cell, ASPIRE (Accessing Schemes and Planning for Inflows, Reforms and Expenditure), will coordinate Centrally Sponsored Schemes and monitor government receipts and expenditure. It will maintain a comprehensive database of Central and state funding under various schemes, monitor compliance with the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) framework, track utilisation certificates and prepare real-time dashboards on fund inflows and expenditure.

BEACON to Oversee PSUs, Asset Monetisation, and Restructuring

ASPIRE will also coordinate with departments to maximise funding under the Centre's Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment and oversee compliance with the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

The second unit, BEACON (Benchmarking Enterprise Accountability and Capital Oversight Network), will focus on monitoring state public sector undertakings (PSUs), asset monetisation and financial restructuring. It will classify PSUs into strategic, viable and non-viable categories, develop financial performance dashboards, assess the creditworthiness of PSUs seeking government guarantees and recommend risk-based guarantee fees.

BRIDGE to Manage Borrowing, Debt, and Project Viability

The BEACON cell will also prepare digital inventories of government assets to facilitate monetisation, guide strategic disinvestment, privatisation, mergers or closure of PSUs where required, monitor off-budget borrowings and implement a zero-tolerance policy towards long-pending audit observations.

The third unit, BRIDGE (Borrowing, Reforms, Investment and Debt Governance Entity), has been tasked with managing the state's borrowing programme and debt portfolio. It will evaluate the financial viability of projects before debt financing, review Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), participate in loan negotiations with institutions such as multilateral development banks, NABARD and HUDCO, and monitor project-wise fund utilisation.

Dedicated Staff Including Analysts, Experts, and AI Specialists

The BRIDGE cell will also prepare repayment schedules, conduct periodic Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA), monitor financial risks arising from interest rates and exchange rates, and formulate benchmark borrowing strategies along with quarterly and annual borrowing calendars.

The government has also approved a dedicated staffing structure for the three cells, including Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Under Secretaries, financial analysts, technical consultants, legal experts, audit officers, data and systems managers, artificial intelligence analysts and support staff. Subject experts will be engaged as required.

To support the new institutional framework, the Finance Department will create a separate budget head to meet recurring and non-recurring expenditure, including salaries and operational costs of the three cells.

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