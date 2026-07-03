Bihar Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured And Arrested After Gunfight With STF In Vaishali District | AI Representational Image

Patna, July 3: Two alleged criminals sustained bullet injuries and were arrested following an encounter with police during a joint operation by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Samastipur Police in the Baligaon police station area of Vaishali district on Friday.

According to the police, the two men allegedly opened fire on the police team while attempting to evade arrest.

In retaliatory firing carried out in self-defence, both sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to Samastipur Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment under police security.

Joint Operation Launched

Police officials said the two injured suspects, Aman Sahani of Muzaffarpur and his accomplice, had been wanted in several criminal cases, including robbery, dacoity and offences under the Arms Act.

Acting on a tip-off regarding their movement in the Tajpur area of Samastipur district, a joint team of the Bihar STF and Samastipur Police launched an operation to apprehend them.

According to police, the suspects attempted to escape on a motorcycle after noticing the police team.

During the chase, they entered Bhusahi village under the Baligaon police station limits in Vaishali district.

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Exchange Of Fire

Police allege that after being surrounded, the suspects opened fire on the officers, leading to an exchange of fire.

Following the encounter, security was tightened in the area.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubhank Mishra reached the spot, inspected the scene and directed officers to carry out a detailed investigation.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to collect scientific evidence from the encounter site.

Police said they recovered weapons and a motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects during the operation.

The seized items have been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Officials said the investigation is continuing to determine the full extent of the suspects’ alleged criminal activities and whether they were involved in other pending cases in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)