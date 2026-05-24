Patna: Gangsters Flee While Supporters Force Police To Undergo Search During Raid - VIDEO

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Bihar’s Patna district after police raided the residence of alleged gangsters Sonu-Monu following a firing incident in the Panchmahala area of Barh subdivision.

According to police, the gangsters had allegedly opened fire at Mukesh Kumar, a supporter of former MLA Anant Singh. Acting on the complaint, police reached the accused’s residence late at night to conduct a search operation.

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However, the raid turned dramatic when the gangsters’ mother, Urmila Sinha, along with several supporters and women present at the house, allegedly stopped the police team from entering the premises. Supporters of Sonu-Monu also gathered outside the residence, leading to a heated argument with officers for nearly half an hour.

During the standoff, Hathidah police station SHO Ranjan Kumar reportedly spoke to Sonu over the phone and explained that police could legally conduct a search without a warrant if there was apprehension that evidence inside the house could be removed.

The accused’s aides and family members later agreed to allow the search, but only after demanding that police personnel themselves be frisked before entering the house. Videos circulating from the scene showed officers complying and entering the premises one by one after being searched.

Barh SDPO Ramakrishna said the firing incident stemmed from an altercation between Mukesh Singh, husband of a village sarpanch, and Pramod Singh, husband of a mukhiya, in Nauranga Jalalpur village under Panchmahala police station limits. He alleged that notorious criminal Sonu Kumar fired shots in the air during the dispute.

Police said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. The SDPO added that the officers followed procedure according to the situation, while senior officials would review the viral videos and decide on further action.