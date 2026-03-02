MP News: Dispute Over A House Gate Triggers Clash, 4 Others Injured | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over a residential gate allegedly escalated into a clash in the Ambika Nagar area of Daloda late Sunday night, leaving four persons injured.

According to reports, neighbors Pooja and Kala Rathore often argued over a gate. Pooja’s house had two gates, one of which opened in front of neighbour Rathore’s residence. Pooja alleged that Rathore often objected to her opening that gate, leading to frequent arguments.

The matter flared up Sunday afternoon when Pooja opened the front gate to allow a water tanker inside. An argument reportedly broke out between Rathore’s mother, Durga, and Pooja.

Late at night, Rathore allegedly arrived with associates and forcibly entered the house through the second gate after the main gate was not opened. The accused persons allegedly assaulted Pooja with sharp-edged weapons and were carrying a pistol.

Hearing her screams, her mother Chandabai (38) rushed to intervene but was also beaten up. Anil Meena (40), who tried to mediate, sustained severe injuries to both hands, head and shoulder. While Chandabai’s other daughter Manisha sustained minor injuries, Pooja’s two-year-old son was also reported to have been hurt in the incident.

Police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation