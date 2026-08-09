Maharashtra Milk Prices To Rise By ₹2, Dairy Products To Cost More From August 11

Mumbai: will have to pay more from Tuesday, August 11, as major cooperative and private dairies have decided to increase cow and buffalo milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.
The price revision comes amid higher procurement, fuel and packaging costs faced by dairy operators across the state.
Price Hike
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association, chaired by its president Gopalrao Mhaske.
Representatives of major cooperative and private dairies approved the Rs 2-per-litre increase in selling prices after reviewing the rising costs faced by milk producers and processors.
into effect across Maharashtra from August 11.
Costs Climb
According to the association, higher operating expenses have made the price increase necessary.
It said diesel prices have increased by ₹10 per litre, adding significantly to transportation and distribution costs for dairies. Packaging expenses have also risen by around 30 per cent.
Procurement Pressure
Dairies are also paying more to procure milk from producers. The association said milk procurement prices have already increased and are expected to rise further.
Procurement costs are a major component of the final retail price, and any increase puts pressure on dairy companies to revise consumer prices.
The latest decision is therefore aimed at helping dairies absorb higher input and supply-chain costs.
Products Costlier
Consumers could also face higher prices for several dairy products. The association has decided to increase prices of dairy products by up to 10 per cent.
The exact increase could vary depending on the product and dairy company.
The revision is likely to increase household expenses, particularly for families that purchase milk daily. Higher dairy product prices could also affect spending on other commonly consumed milk-based products.