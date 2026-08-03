Mumbai: Cama Hospital's Human Milk Bank Provides 1,200 Litres Of Donor Milk To Benefit Over 7,000 Newborns

Cama Hospital's Human Milk Bank has supplied nearly 1,200 litres of donor breast milk to support more than 7,000 newborns over three years | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: Cama and Albless Hospital’s Human Milk Bank has collected and processed nearly 1,200 litres of donor breast milk over the past three years, providing lifesaving nutrition to more than 7,000 newborns, particularly premature and critically ill babies admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to hospital data, the milk bank collected 1,209.65 litres of breast milk between 2023 and 2025, while 1,164.89 litres were dispensed to infants requiring donor milk. The initiative has emerged as a vital support system for newborns whose mothers are unable to breastfeed due to medical complications or insufficient milk supply.

Life-Saving Nutrition

Medical Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve said breast milk remains the best source of nutrition for newborns, especially premature babies.

"Mother’s milk is the best nutrition for newborns, particularly preterm and NICU babies. Through this milk bank, we have not only ensured better health outcomes for babies but have also reduced the financial burden on the government by minimising the need to procure formula milk. This initiative is helping us provide comprehensive healthcare to our most vulnerable newborns," he said.

Hospital officials said donor breast milk significantly lowers the risk of infections, promotes healthy weight gain and improves survival among high-risk infants.

The milk bank follows stringent protocols, including donor screening, pasteurisation, microbiological testing and safe storage, to ensure the quality and safety of every batch of donated milk.

Appeal For Milk Donation

The facility functions under the guidance of Dean Dr Jitendra Deshmukh, Medical Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve and Matron Nirupama Dongre.

The hospital has also appealed to lactating mothers with surplus breast milk to consider donating, saying every donation can help save the lives of vulnerable newborns.

The data shows a steady rise in milk collection from 273 litres in 2023 to 521 litres in 2025, reflecting increasing awareness about breast milk donation and the growing demand for donor human milk in neonatal care.

Over the three-year period, the hospital's milk bank has become an important lifeline for thousands of newborns requiring specialised nutritional support.

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