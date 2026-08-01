Mumbai: JJ Hospital Performs First-Ever TAVI Under MJPJAY, Bringing Advanced Heart Valve Treatment to Public Healthcare

JJ Hospital successfully performed its first TAVI procedure under MJPJAY, providing life-saving minimally invasive heart treatment to a high-risk patient | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: In a major breakthrough for Maharashtra's public healthcare system, the state-run Grant Medical College and Sir J. J. Hospital has successfully performed its first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), enabling a 63-year-old patient from Jalna to undergo a heart valve replacement without open-heart surgery.

The patient, who belongs to an economically weaker family, was suffering from severe aortic valve stenosis—a life-threatening narrowing of the heart's main valve—along with complex coronary artery disease. Having previously undergone bypass surgery and multiple angioplasties, he was considered a high-risk candidate for conventional open-heart surgery.

Multidisciplinary Treatment

After a comprehensive evaluation by a multidisciplinary Heart Team comprising specialists from the Cardiology and Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) departments, doctors concluded that TAVI would be the safest and most effective treatment option.

Before replacing the damaged valve, the medical team successfully performed coronary angioplasty to restore blood flow through the blocked arteries. The TAVI procedure was then carried out successfully, and the patient is now stable and recovering well.

Procedure Under MJPJAY

Hospital officials said the case marks the first TAVI procedure performed at J. J. Hospital under the MJPJAY scheme, highlighting the growing availability of advanced cardiac interventions in government hospitals.

The entire cost of the treatment was covered under MJPJAY, ensuring that financial constraints did not prevent the patient from receiving life-saving care.

The procedure, which is generally available at select private hospitals at a significant cost, has now become accessible to eligible patients through the state's flagship health insurance scheme.

The hospital described the achievement as a significant step towards expanding access to advanced structural heart interventions in the public health sector.

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Medical Team

The procedure was carried out under the guidance of Dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, Associate Dean Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, and Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase.

It was led by Dr Ajay Mahajan with the joint efforts of Dr Kalyan Munde, Head of Cardiology, Dr Samkit Mutha, the Cardiology team, the CVTS Department, and the Department of Anaesthesiology.

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