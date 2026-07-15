Maharashtra Govt May Hike Property Registration Fee From ₹30,000 To ₹50,000 To Boost Non-Tax Revenue | FPJ

The Maharashtra government is considering increasing the property registration fee from the existing Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 as part of its strategy to boost non-tax revenue, senior officials in the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Stamps Department said.

Over a decade unchanged

According to a senior IGR official, the registration fee has remained unchanged since it was last revised around 2014, prompting the department to examine a fresh increase in view of the changing real estate market and rising property values.

"The proposal has already been discussed at the ministerial level. Since the registration fee has not been revised for over a decade, the department is considering increasing it to Rs 50,000," the official said.

Market shows robust growth

The official added that the department is still working out the framework for implementing the proposal. At present, a flat registration fee of Rs 30,000 is applicable irrespective of the property's value.

"Various options are being examined. One of the aspects under consideration is whether the revised fee should apply uniformly to all transactions or only to higher-value properties. The modalities are still being worked out," the official said.

Stamp duty collections rise

The proposed revision comes at a time when Mumbai's property market continues to witness robust transaction volumes, generating healthy revenue for the state through stamp duty collections.

According to property consultant Knight Frank India, Mumbai recorded an estimated 13,302 residential property registrations in June 2026, the highest for the month in the past 14 years. Registrations increased 15 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent compared with May 2026.

The Maharashtra government collected around Rs 1,077 crore in stamp duty revenue during June, registering a 4 per cent increase over the corresponding month last year.

The first six months of 2026 have also been the strongest first-half performance for Mumbai's residential property market since 2013. Between January and June, the city recorded 80,221 property registrations, up 6 per cent from 76,060 transactions during the same period in 2025.

Stamp duty collections during the January-June period reached Rs 6,968 crore, marking a 4 per cent annual increase, reflecting sustained demand in the residential market.

Real estate consultants attribute the continued momentum to strong end-user demand, improved connectivity resulting from major infrastructure projects and sustained buyer confidence.

Officials said the proposal to revise the registration fee is still under consideration, and a final decision on its structure and implementation will be taken after further deliberations by the state government.

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