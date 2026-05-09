Maharashtra Doubles FSI-Free Recreation Space To 4%, Real Estate Industry Welcomes Bigger Clubhouses | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Real estate industry stakeholders have welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to increase the floor space index (FSI)-free built-up area allocation for fitness, meditation and recreational amenities from 2% to 4% of the total built-up area in residential and commercial buildings under the amended Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR)-2034.

Clubhouses, yoga rooms not counted towards FSI limit

The move is expected to benefit residents of redevelopment projects and large housing societies by enabling developers to create bigger clubhouses, yoga rooms, meditation centres and recreational spaces without these areas being counted towards the project’s FSI limit.

Hitesh Thakkar Vice President Naredco Mahrashtra and Prem Group, managing director, a real estate company said the decision would significantly improve the quality of life for residents, particularly in redevelopment projects where density has increased over the years due to higher FSI consumption.

Earlier 2% inadequate; now 4,000 sq ft for one lakh sq ft project

“It is a good move by the Maharashtra government and it will benefit homebuyers as well as existing residents of cooperative housing societies who will now be able to enjoy larger recreational areas for fitness and health,” Thakkar said.

Explaining the impact of the revised norms, he said that earlier only 2% of the total built-up area was allowed as FSI-free recreation space, which often proved inadequate for larger projects. “For example, in a project with a built-up area of one lakh sq ft, only 2,000 sq ft could earlier be used for clubhouse and recreational facilities. Now, under the revised regulation, this can go up to 4,000 sq ft. This additional area can accommodate facilities such as yoga rooms, meditation centres and indoor recreation spaces,” he added.

Higher FSI increased density making larger amenities necessary

Thakkar clarified that the policy primarily benefits residents rather than developers. “The builder does not gain additional saleable area from this provision. These utility and recreational spaces are being permitted free of FSI only for the benefit of residents,” he said.

He further noted that over the last few decades, redevelopment and higher FSI policies have increased residential density in Mumbai projects, making larger community amenities necessary. “Earlier, projects may have had one lakh sq ft of construction, but with increased FSI, the same layouts can now go up to 1.5 lakh sq ft or more. With more apartments and residents, the earlier recreational space norms had become inadequate,” he said.

Younger generation health-conscious, prefers better amenities

Ramesh Prabhu MahaSewa Chairman , also welcomed the government’s decision, saying it was a much-needed reform considering the changing profile of homebuyers and increasing density in redevelopment projects.

“It was a much-needed decision because in redevelopment projects, with the increase in the number of homes and population density, the existing amenities had become smaller and inadequate. With the increase in FSI allowance for such facilities, bigger amenities can now be constructed,” Prabhu said.

He added that younger homebuyers today place greater emphasis on wellness and lifestyle infrastructure. “The younger generation is health-conscious and always prefers projects with better amenities. Therefore, this move was necessary,” he said.

The Maharashtra government recently approved amendments to Regulations 31(1)(xvii) and 37(28) of the DCPR-2034, allowing fitness centres, Yogalayas, meditation centres and recreational activity spaces to qualify for FSI exemption up to 4% of the total built-up area. The revised provisions also extend to condominiums and commercial associations, while covered swimming pools forming part of fitness facilities can also be permitted within the prescribed cap.

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