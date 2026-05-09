Unidentified Man Run Over By Unknown Vehicle Near Mahim Retibunder, Police Register FIR Against Absconding Driver | Representational Image

Mumbai: An unidentified man, believed to be around 40 years old, died after allegedly being run over by an unknown vehicle near Mahim Retibunder in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Mahim Mobile Unit rushed to spot opposite DCP Zone 5 office

According to the complaint lodged by Police Sub-Inspector Mahendra Shrikrishna Bagwe (53) of Mahim Police Station, the incident came to light at around 12:09 am on May 7, 2026, when the police control room alerted Mahim Mobile Unit No. 1 about an injured person lying near Retibunder opposite the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5.

PSI Bagwe, along with police personnel More, Magare and driver Shinde, immediately rushed to the spot. On reaching the location, the team found an unidentified man lying in an injured condition. The deceased was wearing a white T-shirt with blue designs carrying the words “Sai Cha Sevak” and dark-coloured full pants.

Police noticed severe bleeding from victim's private parts

Police noticed severe bleeding from the victim’s private parts and initially suspected that a vehicle had run over his thigh area. Senior Police Inspector Pawar and PSI Mujawar, who were supervising the night patrol, were also present at the scene.

The injured man was shifted to Sion Hospital by ambulance for treatment. However, after examination, Dr. Raj Bhoir declared him dead before admission.

Based on the complaint, Mahim Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified vehicle driver for allegedly driving rashly and negligently, causing fatal injuries to the victim. Further investigation is underway to identify both the deceased and the absconding vehicle involved in the suspected hit-and-run case.

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