Pydhonie Family Deaths Mystery Deepens: Herbal Rat Repellent Found, But Zinc Phosphide Confirmed In Viscera And Watermelon | file pic

Mumbai: The mystery surrounding the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in Pydhonie area has taken a fresh turn, leaving investigators struggling to determine whether the case is one of murder or suicide. In a twist, police sources revealed that the rat-control substance recovered from the Dokadia residence was not a rat poison, but an herbal rat repellent. According to investigators, the liquid found in the house was a natural peppermint-based product and did not contain zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison.

Second herbal product seized from Abdullah Dokadia's residence

Today May 8, police reportedly seized another herbal rat-control product from the residence of Abdullah Dokadia as part of the ongoing investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that this substance too did not contain zinc phosphide.

However, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in the viscera samples of all four deceased family members as well as in the watermelon samples collected from the house. This has raised a crucial question for investigators how did the deadly poison enter the Dokadia household?

Same deadly poison also found in watermelon samples from house

Even 12 days after the deaths of four members of the same family, Mumbai Police have not found any conclusive lead in the case. Investigators are now focused on tracing the source of the poison allegedly mixed in the watermelon consumed by the family on the night of the incident.

According to the probe, the family had dinner with relatives on the night of the tragedy and later consumed watermelon at around 1:30 am. Shortly afterward, all four members reportedly fell seriously ill.

Police are currently investigating both murder and suicide angles. However, no evidence of financial distress or personal enmity has surfaced so far, adding to the mystery surrounding the case.

The slow pace of the investigation has also raised questions, as authorities continue to search for answers in one of Mumbai’s most puzzling recent death cases.

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