Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Touts Vast Opportunities For Canadian Investors In Mumbai At Delegate Conference

File Image |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met a Canadian delegation led by Foreign Minister Anita Anand and showcased vast opportunities in the state for investors from the North American country in key areas.He noted Maharashtra offers tremendous opportunities for Canadian investors and businesses, especially in infrastructure, technology, education, and industry, as both sides aimed to elevate their development partnership to new heights.

Expanding Horizons: Maharashtra–Canada Partnership for Sustainable Growth 🇮🇳🇨🇦



It was an absolute honour to welcome Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Canada and the esteemed delegation in Mumbai, Maharashtra.



The long-standing India–Canada partnership is now expanding… pic.twitter.com/nGLWje7feH — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 14, 2025

Fadnavis was speaking after a high-level Canadian delegation led by that country's Foreign Minister Anand called on him at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai.The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across sectors, including technology, trade, finance, industry, and education, an official release said.

"Maharashtra is a leader in economic, industrial, and technological growth. With its business-friendly policies and robust infrastructure, the state has become a preferred destination for exports and foreign direct investment (FDI)," Fadnavis told the visiting delegation.Mumbai, being the financial, industrial, and start-up capital of India, will play a key role in the country's journey towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy with Maharashtra making a significant contribution, the CM affirmed.

Highlighting the growing ties between New Delhi and Ottawa, Fadnavis observed, "The longstanding friendly relations between Canada and India are getting stronger. This is the right time for Canadian entrepreneurs and investors to explore the abundant opportunities in Maharashtra." The CM showcased projects such as the just inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Edu-City, which is attracting international universities and establishing a world-class educational ecosystem.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anand described the meeting as a symbol of renewed energy in bilateral ties.She identified SMR (Small Modular Reactors) technology as an area of strategic importance and said new avenues for collaboration across sectors are emerging."Maharashtra's contributions in data and technology have been particularly noteworthy. This visit marks an important milestone in the Canada-India partnership," Anand maintained.

Canada and India are building a modern and forward-looking partnership aimed at creating opportunities for citizens of both nations through job creation, high-quality education, and improved standards of living, she asserted."This is a historic phase of inclusive development, and mutual cooperation will only strengthen our ties further," Anand added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.