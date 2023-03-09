Maharashtra Budget 2023: Cash transfer scheme, discount on public transport announced for women

e-Paper Get App
The state government has also announced a pay hike from Rs 8,300 to Rs 10,000 for Anganwadi workers.

The Union Budget 2023 empowered self help groups and introduced a savings scheme, among other measures to empower women with financial freedom. As Maharashtra's new government led by Eknath Shinde announced its first budget, the focus was on benefits for women. Following the success of cash transfer schemes in India, Maharashtra's deputy CM Devendra Fadnacis announced Rs 90,000 for girls in the state.

Cash transfer scheme for women

Following the birth of a girl child, the family will get Rs 5,000, and Rs 4,000 when she is in fourth standard in school, Rs 6,000 in sixth and then Rs 75,000 when she turns 18. The cash transfer will be provided for girls from families which have yellow and orange ration cards. Women will also get a 50 per cent discount for travelling on buses and trains, while elderly women will be also be extended support.

Empowering women with legal and financial help

Apart from these financial incentives, separate hostels will be set up for providing legal help, counselling and other required assistance for survivors of sexual exploitation. The state government has also announced a pay hike from Rs 8,300 to Rs 10,000 for Anganwadi workers, and Anganwadi helpers will now get Rs 5,500.

