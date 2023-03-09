Maharashtra Budget 2023: Rs 20,000 crore set aside for drought-hit Marathwada, farmers get Rs 12,000 per year

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects | Twitter

More than a month after the Union Budget 2023 spread cheer to the middle class by increasing tax rebate limit, Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde government has announced its first budget. Home to the financial capital of the country, the state has focused on infrastructure, apart from measures for women's upliftment and farmers. As erratic climate affects agricultural produce across the country, the state government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore to address drought in Marathwada.

Adding to centre's aid for farmers

Apart from relief for the region hit by more than 1,000 farmer suicides in 2022, the budget also provides Rs 12,000 a year for each farmer. This will include Rs 6,000 added by the state government to the same ammount set aside by the central government under the PM Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana. Farmers will also be able to report damage to crops through the e-punchnama platforms, at a time when both droughts and excessive rains are destroying crops.

Resurrecting a failed scheme?

This year, unseasonal rains have already wreaked havoc on agricultural produce on 6,800 hectare of land in five districts of Maharashtra. The issue had also forced farmers to urge the government to declare a wet drought in the state.

Fadnavis also relaunched the Jalyukt Shivar Yojana, which he had previously started as the CM in 2014. Since then it had been shut down as a failed scheme, and was being investigated for irregularities.