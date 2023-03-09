Maharashtra Budget 2023: 700 free 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray' clinics to be set up across state

700 HBT clinics to be set up across Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis | File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his budget speech announced that Under the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray' dispensary, 700 free healthcare centres will open across the state.

Fadnavis said that the Apla Davakhana clinics got a good response in Mumbai, and there will be more centres opening across the state.

The Deputy CM further announced that Rs 3500 crore have been allocated for the health sector.

Outlay for farmers increased

During the budget presentation, Fadnavis stated that the outlay for farmers has been increased by Rs 6,900 crore, and the coverage of the government's Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya scheme has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for School Education, read out the budget proposals in the Legislative Council.

Maharashtra's economy is likely to grow at 6.8 per cent during the financial year 2022-23 (April-March), as per the state's Economic Survey document for the current fiscal.

During 2022-23, the agriculture and allied sector in the state is expected to grow by 10.2 per cent, the industry sector is expected to grow by 6.1 per cent and the services sector by 6.4 per cent, the document showed on Wednesday.