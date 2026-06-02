Maharashtra And Finland Join Hands For Circular Economy Conclave To Boost Waste-To-Value Solutions And Sustainability |

Maharashtra and Finland today reaffirmed their commitment to advancing circular economy and waste-to-value solutions as a key pillar of sustainable economic growth, resource efficiency, and climate resilience, during the Maharashtra Circular Economy Conclave jointly hosted by the Consulate General of Finland and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Event held ahead of World Circular Economy Forum 2026 in India

Held ahead of the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2026, scheduled to take place in India this September, the conclave brought together policymakers, industry leaders, startups, innovators, and sustainability experts from Maharashtra and Finland to explore collaborative opportunities in circular economy infrastructure, sustainable industrial development, and resource-efficient growth models.

The conclave assumes significance in the backdrop of Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s recent State Visit to India, during which India and Finland strengthened their strategic partnership in the areas of sustainability and digitalisation. The momentum was further reinforced through discussions between Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Finnish leadership on expanding circular economy frameworks and accelerating sustainable investments.

Maharashtra emerging as key driver of circular economy

Recognised as one of India’s leading industrial and economic powerhouses, Maharashtra is emerging as a key driver of the country’s transition towards a circular economy. Discussions during the conclave focused on Maharashtra’s upcoming Circular Economy Policy, ongoing and proposed circular economy initiatives across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and pathways for attracting investments into sustainable industrial ecosystems.

The deliberations also highlighted recent policy initiatives undertaken by Maharashtra, including the signing of an MoU between the State Environment and Climate Change Department and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages for collection and recycling of used PET bottles, as well as the approval of the Maharashtra State Compressed Biogas (CBG) Policy, under which ₹500 crore has been earmarked for waste-to-energy and clean fuel projects during FY 2026–27.

₹500 crore allocated for CBG waste-to-energy projects

Earlier this year, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had held discussions with Finland’s Minister of Trade and Development Cooperation, Ville Tavio, on leveraging Finland’s globally recognised expertise in circular economy. Finland became the world’s first country to launch a National Circular Economy Roadmap in 2016 and continues to be regarded as a global leader in sustainable development practices.

The conclave was organised in partnership with MMRDA & the Embassy of Finland in India, The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, and in collaboration with FICCI. The Finnish delegation included leading companies operating across clean technology, sustainable construction, energy efficiency, waste management, recycling, industrial innovation, and digital solutions sectors.

Finnish clean tech and recycling companies participated

Addressing the gathering, Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, said: “Nature operates in circles, not in straight lines. The sun, earth, seasons, water cycle, and even human life itself remind us that sustainability is about remaining closer to nature and minimizing waste. As we pursue economic growth, we must ensure that both material and energy circularity become integral to our development model. I am also pleased to see Maharashtra and Finland strengthening cooperation in the fields of sustainability and circular economy. Finland’s leadership in these sectors and Maharashtra’s commitment to innovative policies can together create meaningful solutions and set new benchmarks for sustainable development. Im happy that MMRDA has taken this initiative with Finland in this very important Subject”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said:“India, Maharashtra and Mumbai have historically embodied the principles of circular economy long before the concept became globally recognised. From traditional practices of reuse and recycling to community-led resource management systems, sustainability has always been deeply embedded in our way of life. Dharavi remains one of the world’s most remarkable examples of circular economy in action. Equally important are the waste pickers and sanitation workers who form the backbone of this ecosystem. As we embrace technological advancement, we must also ensure dignity, safety and livelihood opportunities for these unsung contributors. MMRDA's infrastructure projects for eg, Metro; 337 km will ensure increase in public transport and reduce car travel, fuel consumption and help achieve adherence to basic principles of circular economy, save natural resources, with polycentric growth model of development and infra led development. MMRDA is at forefront of achieving sustainable MMR development in years to come which are foundation to the circular economy principles. I am confident that this conclave will culminate in a meaningful roadmap that outlines both achievements and future opportunities for advancing circular economy practices.”

Erik af Hällström, Consul General of Finland, said:

“Finland and Maharashtra are focused on building and scaling a forward-looking partnership centred on sustainability, innovation, and trust. During this conclave, we witnessed strong enthusiasm among businesses and policy experts from both countries to expand circular economy discussions beyond conventional waste management. The focus is increasingly shifting towards waste-to-value solutions that can optimise supply chains, strengthen industrial competitiveness, and support resilient urban infrastructure for a climate-conscious future.”

As an official side event of the World Circular Economy Forum 2026, the conclave also facilitated a series of business-to-business and business-to-government interactions, enabling Finnish and Indian stakeholders to explore partnerships, investment opportunities, and practical solutions for building efficient waste-to-value ecosystems and sustainable industrial value chains.

The World Circular Economy Forum 2026 will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, marking the first time the global forum is being hosted in Asia. The event is organised by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

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