Godrej Capital Targets ₹38,000 Crore AUM In FY27, Eyes ₹1 Lakh Crore Scale Before IPO

Mumbai: Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, is aiming to increase its assets under management (AUM) by more than 30 percent to Rs 38,000 crore by the end of FY27.

The company ended FY26 with nearly Rs 28,000 crore in AUM across its lending businesses and expects strong growth over the next few years.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Shah said the immediate focus is on expanding the lending business while maintaining healthy portfolio quality and profitability.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore AUM Goal in Five Years

Godrej Capital has set a long-term target of reaching Rs 1 lakh crore in AUM within the next five years.

According to Shah, achieving this scale is important before approaching public markets for a potential initial public offering (IPO).

He said large institutional investors generally prefer companies that have reached meaningful scale and demonstrated stable performance across different economic conditions.

The company believes Rs 1 lakh crore in AUM would provide the right size and credibility for a future listing.

Wealth Management Business Launched

Alongside its lending operations, Godrej Capital has entered the wealth management segment through the launch of Godrej Wealth.

The new business aims to manage and advise on assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years.

Initially, the wealth management business will operate in eight major cities. The company plans to expand its presence to 35 locations over the next three years.

The platform will focus on clients with investable assets of Rs 2 crore and above, including entrepreneurs, business families, non-resident Indians (NRIs), and high-net-worth individuals.

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Expansion Across India

To support growth, Godrej Capital plans to expand its physical presence from more than 100 locations to over 200 locations during the current financial year.

The company will also launch three new business lines, including supply chain finance and gold loans.

Shah said around 90 percent of future growth is expected to come from existing businesses expanding into current and new markets, while newly launched segments will contribute the remaining 10 percent.

A stronger focus on affordable housing finance and deeper geographic reach are expected to be key drivers of growth in the coming years.