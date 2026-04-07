Godrej Consumer Products Expects Double-Digit Q4 FY26 Growth Amid Steady Demand Trends

Godrej Consumer Products Limited anticipates close to double-digit revenue growth in Q4 FY26, supported by stable consumer demand and easing inflation. |

Mumbai: A stable consumption environment and improving macro conditions helped Godrej Consumer Products sustain growth momentum in the March quarter, even as commodity volatility began to resurface.

Godrej Consumer Products reported steady demand conditions in India during Q4 FY26, with consumer sentiment remaining stable across the FMCG sector. The normalization of trade channels following GST-related transitions and easing food inflation supported consumption. Against this backdrop, the standalone business is expected to deliver double-digit underlying sales growth along with high-single digit volume growth. Excluding soaps, volume growth remained in double digits, indicating strong traction across most categories.

The company highlighted that growth was well distributed across its future-focused categories, reinforcing its position among volume growth leaders in the sector. EBITDA margins are expected to remain within the company’s normative range, supported by cost-saving initiatives implemented during the quarter. This operational discipline has allowed the company to balance growth with profitability despite external pressures.

Godrej Consumer Products’ international businesses also contributed positively. The Indonesia segment showed signs of stabilization, with mid-single digit volume growth and sustained market share gains following a period of competitive intensity. Meanwhile, the GAUM region, comprising Africa, USA, and the Middle East, delivered double-digit sales growth along with high-single digit volume expansion. Key categories such as Hair Fashion continued to see strong consumer traction across these markets.

The company flagged a sharp rise in crude oil prices toward the end of the quarter, which is expected to increase input costs. With Brent crude estimated between 100-110 dollars and palm oil between 4500-4800 MYR, the company expects a cost impact of 6 to 9 percent. To manage this, it has adopted a multi-pronged approach including pricing actions, cost efficiencies, and optimized spending. Management expects inflationary pressures to persist into the first half of FY27 but remains confident of maintaining overall financial performance.

Godrej Consumer Products indicated that strong brand positioning, diversified sourcing, and operational agility will help it navigate near-term volatility while sustaining growth momentum into FY27.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official quarterly update and contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and final financial approvals.