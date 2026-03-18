Godrej Properties Acquires 20-Acre Bengaluru Land Parcel With ₹1,350 Crore Revenue Potential

Godrej Properties Limited has acquired a nearly 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru, with plans to develop a premium residential project. |

Mumbai: In a move that deepens its Bengaluru presence, Godrej Properties is betting on sustained housing demand in the city’s fast-growing Whitefield corridor, a hotspot for both homebuyers and tech-driven employment.

Godrej Properties has secured a strategic land parcel near Whitefield, spanning around 20 acres. The company plans to build a premium residential development with a projected revenue potential of Rs 1,350 crore. This acquisition reinforces its focus on high-demand urban clusters where housing demand remains resilient, and premium offerings continue to gain traction.

The project site sits close to NH-648 Main Road within the broader Whitefield micro-market, a well-established residential and commercial hub. Its proximity to the Whitefield–ITPL belt and connectivity via the NH-648 corridor improve accessibility across East and South Bengaluru. Operational metro stations at Kadugodi and Hopefarm further enhance connectivity, making the location attractive for working professionals.

Managing Director and CEO Gaurav Pandey indicated that Bengaluru homebuyers are increasingly prioritising well-designed communities offering convenience and long-term livability. He suggested that this acquisition aligns with those preferences, allowing the company to deliver a project combining thoughtful design, functionality, and enhanced living standards in a location with consistent housing demand.

The Whitefield region has evolved into a self-sustained ecosystem over the past decade, supported by strong social infrastructure such as schools, healthcare facilities, and retail hubs. Stable end-user demand across mid and premium housing segments continues to underpin its growth, positioning the project for steady absorption once launched.

Godrej Properties’ latest acquisition reflects its strategy of expanding in high-growth urban markets while aligning developments with evolving homebuyer expectations and infrastructure-led demand trends.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s press release and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.