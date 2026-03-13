Godrej Properties Acquires 44-Acre Land In Coimbatore For ₹450 Crore Premium Plotted Development

Godrej Properties Limited has acquired a 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore to develop a premium plotted residential project with a developable potential of about 1.1 million square feet. |

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Limited has expanded its footprint into Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore market with a new land acquisition aimed at strengthening its plotted residential development portfolio.

Godrej Properties has purchased an approximately 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore through an outright acquisition. The company plans to develop a premium plotted residential project on the site with a developable potential of roughly 1.1 million square feet. Based on current business assumptions, the project is expected to have a revenue potential of about Rs 450 crore.

The proposed development will feature a well-planned residential layout designed around quality infrastructure and landscaped open spaces. The project will also include community amenities aligned with the company’s design and sustainability philosophy. The site is located in South Coimbatore near the Coimbatore Golf Club, one of the city’s established residential micro-markets.

The land acquisition marks Godrej Properties’ entry into the Coimbatore real estate market. The company said the move aligns with its strategy of expanding into high-potential growth cities across India. The expansion is also expected to diversify the company’s regional booking mix while accelerating the growth of its plotted development segment.

Coimbatore has been emerging as a diversified economic hub driven by manufacturing, IT and IT-enabled services, education, and healthcare sectors. The city’s infrastructure growth and rising incomes have supported steady demand for housing. According to the company, plotted residential developments have gained traction in the market due to affordability, flexibility in construction, and strong long-term appreciation potential. The new project will add to Godrej Properties’ growing portfolio of residential developments across India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the press release issued by Godrej Properties Limited and has been rewritten into a news-style format without referring to external sources or adding additional information.