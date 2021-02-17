Magma resumes Highway Heroes programme to provide road safety training to 5000 truckers

Magma Fincorp Ltd resumed the flagship CSR programme, Magma Highway Heroes, after a halt due to the Covid pandemic, with camps held in Faridabad and Jamshedpur on 15 February 2021. Between February and March, over 30 camps will be held and about 5000 truckers will get road safety training in Haryana, NCR Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the resumption of the program, Kaushik Sinha, Head - CSR, CorpComm. and Corp Services, Magma Fincorp Ltd said, ”We are delighted to resume the camps yet again. Highway Heroes camps have made such a sustainable difference to the lives of the Truck Drivers, the catalysts of our economic growth. We plan to provide the training to 5000 truckers before 31st March 2021”.