Magellanic Cloud Subsidiary Secures ₹29.13 Crore Order for Kumbh Mela 2027 Surveillance |

Mumbai: Magellanic Cloud Limited's subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, secured an order worth ₹29.13 crore from Northern Railway, Moradabad Division, for e-surveillance infrastructure at railway stations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar.

Project Details

The project involves providing CCTV and integrated e-surveillance infrastructure between LRJ-HW and HW-RKSH railway stations. It will support security operations during the Kumbh Mela 2027, an event expected to draw millions of visitors.

Execution Timeline

The company expects to complete the project within three months from the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) date. A five-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) will follow the warranty period.

Surveillance Technology

The scope includes IP-based CCTV cameras, a Video Management System (VMS), video recording servers, storage systems, video analytics, and face recognition systems. These components will enhance surveillance and monitoring capabilities, according to the company.

Command and Control

The deployment features a Centralised Command & Control Centre infrastructure, Network Management System (NMS), firewall, workstations, and displays. Associated networking components will enable centralised monitoring and management of the surveillance systems.

Management Statement

Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman and Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said the order reflects Provigil Surveillance Limited's capabilities in delivering integrated surveillance solutions for large-scale public infrastructure. He added that the project aligns with the company's strategy to expand its presence in technology-led security and e-surveillance solutions across critical infrastructure sectors.

Company Profile

Magellanic Cloud Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, specialises in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company serves over 100 clients across USA, Europe, and Asia.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.