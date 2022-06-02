LXME names digital banking expert Dr. Jasmin B Gupta as Co-Founder and CEO

Jasmin is a triple gold medallist in MBA. | LXME

India’s first women-focused financial platform LXME, has announcedappointment of Dr Jasmin B Gupta as co-founder and CEO. A seasoned banker Gupta will spearhead the team towards creating India’s first neo-bank for women.

With a career spanning over two decades, Jasmin holds strong expertise in consumer banking, digital banking and strategic fintech alliances. Prior to joining LXME, she was associated with Equitas Small Finance Bank as their National Head - Neobank, Fintech Accelerator and Alliances & Digital Business. In the past, she was worked with India’s leading banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, LXME’s founder Priti Rathi Gupta said, “Jasmin is an experienced leader with a proven track record of delivering operational excellence in digital banking. I am confident that she will navigate LXME to an exciting, high growth journey as we plan to be India’s first digital bank for women. In the next one year, LXME will add more women power for leadership roles”, adds Priti.

“At LXME, we are building a community based neo-bank for women, where they can learn, earn, save, spend and invest. Today more than 68 percent women do not operate bank accounts, 88% do not have credit access, 60 percent have no insurance and 91 percent do not have access to any financial platform. We want to change this story through LXME”, Dr Jasmin B Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, LXME adds on her new role.

Jasmin is a triple gold medallist in MBA. She holds PhD in Financial Inclusion and Digitalization from Gujarat University. She is a Fintech certified Professional from IIM Ahmedabad.

LXME named after the Hindu Goddess of Wealth is a woman-first financial platform focused on reducing the financial gender disparity in India. It is founded by financial feminist Priti Rathi Gupta in mid-2020.