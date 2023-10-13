 Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, And Sodium Oxybates Oral Solution
This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From U.S. FDA For Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, And Sodium Oxybates Oral Solution

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Thurdsday announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, and Sodium Oxybates Oral Solution, 0.5 g/mL, to market a generic equivalent of Xywav® Oral Solution, 0.5 g/mL of Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Lupin is exclusive first-to-file and may be eligible to receive a 180-day exclusivity period at product launch.

The net product sales for Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, and Sodium Oxybates Oral Solution (RLD Xywav®) were USD 958.4 million for the year ending December 2022 and USD 604.3 million for the first six months of 2023.

The shares of Lupin Limited on Friday at 1:11 pm IST were at Rs 1,179.50, up by 0.57 percent.

