Lupin Launches Vilfuro-G, World's First Triple Combo Drug For COPD Management In India

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced that it has launched the world’s first fixed-dose triple combination drug (FDC) under the brand name Vilfuro-G® for the effective management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

This follows the approval granted by the Drug Controller General of India for the Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) product.

Lupin Launches COPD Treatment in India

Lupin Vilfuro-G® is the only FDC that uniquely combines Vilanterol, Fluticasone Furoate and Glycopyrronium Bromide, for the long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD. The product is available in a single-strength fixed dose, with a recommended once-daily dosage. This therapeutic innovation by Lupin brings hope to more than 37 million individuals struggling with COPD in India, a condition that ranks among the leading causes of death and disability in the nation.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are delighted to introduce Vilfuro-G, a testament to our commitment to our patients and our focus on innovation. This milestone reinforces our resolve to expanding our respiratory portfolio, providing COPD patients with access to healthcare solutions, and transforming lives.”

“As the global prevalence of COPD continues to surge, India bears a significant 18% of this disease burden. With our extensive respiratory portfolio and the approval of Vilfuro-G, we take immense pride in offering healthcare professionals and patients with innovative treatment solutions,” added Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin.

The shares of Lupin on Thursday at 11:21 am IST were trading at Rs 1,190.20, down by 2.33 percent.