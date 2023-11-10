Lupin And Amman Pharma Sign Exclusive Licensing And Supply Agreement For Ranibizumab Biosimilar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global Pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) has partnered with Amman Pharmaceuticals Industries (Amman Pharma), a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer with operations across the MENA region and other global markets, for exclusive marketing and commercialization of Ranibizumab, a biosimilar of Lucentis®, in the Middle East region, including select territories of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, and other GCC countries, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Both Lupin and Amman Pharma are united in their mission to provide innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions to patients in the MENA region.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

“Our aim is to be at the forefront of transforming patient’s lives and building a healthier, brighter future for all. We are excited about the partnership with Amman Pharma to bring Ranibizumab to the MENA region,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

“We aim to empower patients by offering timely and widespread access to cutting-edge biologic medication at affordable costs. Our successful development of biosimilar Ranibizumab stands as testament to this commitment,” said Dr. Cyrus Karkaria, President Biotechnology, Lupin.

Lupin Limited shares

The shares of Lupin Limited on Friday at 10:56 am IST were at Rs 1,189.55, down by 1.25 percent.

