Lupin launches Molnupiravir for COVID-19 treatment in adults in India

Global pharma major Lupin Limited announced the launch of Molnupiravir in India under the brand name Molnulup.

This drug has been given emergency use authorization by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, with SpO2 > 93 per cent, and the ones who have a high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalization.

Internationally, Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that has been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults.

Administered orally, Molnupiravir inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

Pre-clinical and clinical data have shown Molnupiravir to be effective against the most common SARS-CoV-2 variants including Gamma, Delta, and Mu variants. Molnupiravir should be initiated as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of onset of symptoms.

Clinical data points suggest that Molnupiravir may be a gamechanger for the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed patients. This would include factors such as obesity, older age (>60 years), diabetes, or heart disease.

Commenting on the development, Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations (IRF) said, “The approval for Molnulup is timely as India is again experiencing an upward spike in COVID-19 incidences. In the past two years since COVID-19 has emerged, there is a need for an oral antiviral medicine that can be prescribed by the Healthcare practitioners and then taken by the patients conveniently at home. Through our strong distribution network, we will make Molnulup readily available at pharmacies Pan India to meet patient demand.”

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:56 AM IST