Lupin appoints Shweta Munjal as Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications

Drug major Lupin has appointed Shweta Munjal as Vice President & Head Of Corporate Communications. Prior to joining Lupin she worked with Nayara Energy as Vice President and Head - Brand and Corporate Communications. Prior to that she worked with Thomson Reuters, Cadbury and Intuit. She has over 18 years of progressive experience working with global organizations across industry verticals viz. technology, retail, FMCG and financial sectors. She has led almost every facet of communications – Thought Leadership, Marketing, PR, Media Relations, Digital, Employee Engagement, Crisis and Issue management, CSR, Re-branding, M&A communications and Advocacy.