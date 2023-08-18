Lupin Acquires Ondero And Ondero Met Brands To Expand Diabetes Portfolio In India | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today the acquisition of diabetes brands ONDERO and ONDERO MET, from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Boehringer Ingelheim), including the trademark rights associated with these brands, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Lupin has been marketing ONDERO and ONDERO MET since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a comarketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

ONDERO (Linagliptin) and ONDERO MET (Linagliptin + Metformin)

In India, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years have Type-2 Diabetes, while nearly 25 million are pre-diabetic, at higher risk of developing diabetes in the future. ONDERO (Linagliptin) and ONDERO MET (Linagliptin + Metformin) are the gold standard in diabetes management. This acquisition strengthens Lupin's commitment to providing superior treatment options for patients navigating the complexities of diabetes.

Read Also Lupin Allots 1,13,777 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

“Lupin is at the forefront of providing quality pharmaceutical products to patients. With the acquisition of ONDERO and ONDERO MET, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

“The disease burden of diabetes is constantly increasing fueled by the prevalence of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles. This important acquisition reflects our steadfast dedication in empowering healthcare professionals to combat the growing menace of diabetes in India and significantly improve the lives of those facing this challenging disease," said Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin.

Lupin shares

The shares of Lupin on Friday at 3:14 pm IST were at Rs 1,068.45, down by 2.17 percent.