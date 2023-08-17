Lupin Allots 1,13,777 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Thursday announced the allotment of 1,13,777 fully paid-up equity shares to employees under stock option plans of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the company. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 91,04, 19,868 consisting of 45,52,09,934 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Lupin share

The shares of Lupin on Thursday at 12:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,096.80, down by 1.44 percent.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

