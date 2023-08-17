 Lupin Allots 1,13,777 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin Allots 1,13,777 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Lupin Allots 1,13,777 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Lupin Allots 1,13,777 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Thursday announced the allotment of 1,13,777 fully paid-up equity shares to employees under stock option plans of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the company. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 91,04, 19,868 consisting of 45,52,09,934 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Read Also
Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets USP
article-image

Lupin share

The shares of Lupin on Thursday at 12:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,096.80, down by 1.44 percent.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Read Also
Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aavas Financiers Allots 38,627 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Aavas Financiers Allots 38,627 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Cipla Allotts 47,205 Shares As ESOP

Cipla Allotts 47,205 Shares As ESOP

Japan Sank Into A Trade Deficit Last Month As exports Dropped, Especially To Other Asian Nations

Japan Sank Into A Trade Deficit Last Month As exports Dropped, Especially To Other Asian Nations

IDBI-Zee Case: NCLAT To Hear Case On August 31

IDBI-Zee Case: NCLAT To Hear Case On August 31

Lupin Allots 1,13,777 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Lupin Allots 1,13,777 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs