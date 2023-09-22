Lupin Acquires Five Brands From Menarini | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire five legacy brands in strategic therapy areas - Gastroenterology, Urology and Anti-infectives from Menarini (A. Menarini India Private Limited and A. Menarini AsiaPacific Holdings Pte. Ltd.), along with the associated trademark rights, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Five Brands

The brands are Piclin (Picosulphate Sodium), Menoctyl (Otilonium Bromide), Sucramal O (Sucralfate + Oxetacaine), Pyridium (Phenazopyridine) and Distaclor (Cefaclor).

Lupin marketing the brands under distribution and promotion agreement

Lupin has been exclusively marketing these brands in the Indian market since July 2021 under a distribution and promotion agreement with A. Menarini India Private Limited. This strategic acquisition for the Indian market marks a significant step forward for Lupin as it continues to expand its presence in India. These legacy brands help Lupin in further enhancing its diverse portfolio and solidifying its position as a leading pharmaceutical organization in India.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “This acquisition aligns well with our strategic goal to broaden our presence in the Indian market. By offering a comprehensive range of products, our aim is to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders and the communities we serve.”

“Lupin has been successfully marketing the scope brands for Menarini since 2021, which has been a testament to our evolved collaboration. I am happy that Lupin will now carry forward their legacy with full trademark ownership. For Menarini, this transaction further signals our continued commitment to nurture and expand our Dermatology and Aesthetics portfolio and business. Menarini is a top 10 multinational company in this therapeutic area in India and has witnessed strong organic and inorganic growth,” said Girisan Kariangal, Managing Director – Menarini India.

Lupin Limited shares

The shares of Lupin at 1:33 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,109, down by 1.62 percent.