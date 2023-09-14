 Lupin Rewards Employees With 12,050 Shares As Stock Options
Lupin Rewards Employees With 12,050 Shares As Stock Options

The issued and paid-up capital of the company post the allotment increased to Rs 91,04,43,968 consisting of 45,52,21,984 shares worth Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Lupin Rewards Employees With 12,050 Shares As Stock Options | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Lupin Limited's allotment committee of directors on Thursday allotted 12,050 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under stock option plans of the company.

Lupin Pharma Canada launch Propranolol LA

Lupin Pharma Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited (Lupin), last month announced the launch of Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules, 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg, in Canada. Propranolol LA is a generic equivalent of Inderal LA, it provides an effective treatment solution since the discontinuation of Inderal LA for patients and healthcare practitioners.

Lupin shares

The shares of Lupin on Thursday afternoon at 1:46 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,156.55, up by 0.96 per cent.

