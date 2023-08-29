Lupin Launches Propranolol Long-Acting Capsules To Improve Heart Health In Canada | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lupin Pharma Canada Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited (Lupin), on Tuesday announced the launch of Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules, 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg, in Canada, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Propranolol LA is a generic equivalent of Inderal LA, it provides an effective treatment solution since the discontinuation of Inderal LA for patients and healthcare practitioners. Propranolol LA’s launch caters to the needs of Canadian patients, reaffirming Lupin's commitment to enhancing healthcare access and affordability.

The launch of Propranolol LA, the sole extended-release formulation of Propranolol accessible to Canadian patients following the discontinuation of Inderal® LA, has led to significant progress in fulfilling patient unmet needs. This extended-release variant not only ensures consistent alleviation of symptoms but also enhances patient adherence and overall quality of life.

We are delighted to announce the launch of Propranolol LA capsules for patients in Canada. We have diligently worked to build our portfolio to include Propranolol LA ensuring patients have access to the essential medicines. This launch signifies our commitment to fostering healthcare solutions that truly make a difference,” said Dr. Sofia Mumtaz, President – Legal, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Lupin.

