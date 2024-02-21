Lumos Selects STL As Partner To Build Transformative 100% Fiber Optic Internet Infrastructure

Representational image | File

STL, a leading optical and digital solutions company, announced its strategic partnership with Lumos. STL has been strategically engaged in co-creating fiber and optical connectivity solutions suited for Lumos's mega ambition to build transformative 100% fiber optic internet in the mid-Atlantic region.

Lumos was an important part of STL's recently inaugurated fiber optic plant in Lugoff, South Carolina. More recently, senior executives from Lumos visited STL's R&D, glass preform, fiber and cable facilities in India.

Rapid growth across the US

Lumos' rapidly growing network across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia provides 100% fiber-optic internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 275,000 homes and businesses and plans to reach over one million passings.

STL will support Lumos in a significant part of this critical rollout. In this long-term engagement, STL will offer advanced, purpose-engineered optical fiber cable designs to meet Lumos' network requirements. STL has end-to-end optical capabilities and will also supply its signature Opto-bolt product, a pre-connectorized drop cable designed to significantly reduce installation time by de-skilling field installation while bringing modularity into the network design.

'Fast delivery paramount'

"In building out our large scale 100% fiber optic network, reliable partners with the latest fiber technology, local presence, and fast delivery are paramount," said David Smith, Chief Network Officer at Lumos. "I believe STL will be a great partner to help us deliver world-class, seamless fiber connectivity to our customers." Commenting on this engagement, Paul Atkinson, CEO of Optical Networking Business, STL, said: "Lumos' ambition perfectly aligns with our larger purpose of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world. Our optical products bring forth a combination of advanced fiber optic technology and a faster go-to-market. We are confident that with Lumos' support, we will be able to create value in this project of national importance." About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.