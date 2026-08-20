L&T Wins Large Dubai Airport Order, Automated People Mover System To Support Major Expansion

L&T and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have secured a Rs 2,500-5,000 crore order. | L&T Construction

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), along with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) , has secured a large order to build an Automated People Mover system at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

L&T classifies orders valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as “large”. However, the exact value of this contract was not disclosed.

Project Covers First Phase

The order has been awarded to L&T’s Transportation Infrastructure business for Phase 1 of the airport’s expansion.

The project is being developed by Dubai Aviation City Corporation and implemented through Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects.

Al Maktoum International Airport is being expanded in several phases. Once fully developed, it is expected to become the world’s largest airport, with annual capacity for 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight.

Turnkey System Delivery

The MHI-L&T consortium will deliver a fully integrated Automated People Mover system on a turnkey basis.

Its work will include design, construction, equipment supply, testing, commissioning and preparations to make the system operational.

Under the design-and-build contract, L&T will handle several important parts of the project. These include guideways, direct-current traction substations, power distribution, signalling and telecommunications systems.

The company will also deliver onboard communication systems for vehicles, platform screen doors and equipment for the depot.

Complex Execution Requirements

L&T said the project involves advanced technology, several system interfaces and demanding execution targets.

Ramkumar S, executive vice-president and head of Transportation Infrastructure at L&T, said the company’s engineering and integrated systems experience would help it execute the project with a strong focus on safety and quality.

MHI will bring its experience in Automated People Mover systems to the project.

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L&T Expands West Asia Presence

L&T is currently working on integrated rail-system projects for Mumbai Metro, Dhaka Metro and Jakarta MRT.

The Dubai contract strengthens its position in West Asia, where governments are increasing investment in modern mobility, urban transit and sustainable transport infrastructure.

The company expects railway-development opportunities across the Gulf Cooperation Council region to grow over the coming years.