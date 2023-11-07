L&T Technology Services To Partner With Google Cloud To Develop State-Of-The-Art Dev X Platform | File

L&T Technology Services, a leading global digital engineering and R&D services company, on Tuesday announced an innovative collaboration with Google Cloud to harness the power of its generative AI (gen AI) technology and tools for the development of its LTTS Developer Experience Platform, known as DevX, the company announced through an exchange filing.

LTTS DevX is a groundbreaking platform for engineering services, serving as a comprehensive, unified destination for API-enabled solutions across major industries, from LTTS and its ecosystem partners.

About the partnership

The collaboration underscores LTTS’ commitment in achieving transformative AI-driven objectives in collaboration with Google Cloud. It will facilitate the creation of an expansive API catalogue and experience, redefining how customers interact with LTTS’ digital offerings. Both organizations will work in tandem to shape LTTS’ DevX framework, and seamlessly integrate Google Cloud's gen AI components into the overall architecture.

“Google Cloud is committed to providing the industry’s most open cloud and helping customers accelerate their digital transformations,” said Chandra Sankholkar, Director of Partnerships, Google Cloud.

LTTS objectives for the alliance

LTTS has multiple objectives for the alliance. Firstly, it aims to expand the mindshare among developers globally, positioning DevX as a go-to platform for engineering solutions. Secondly, it seeks to enhance consumption by streamlining the discovery and implementation of LTTS’ solutions and services for end-users, ultimately resulting in higher customer satisfaction. The collaboration also aims to deepen developer engagement with content by creating a "developer playground" experience and extending it with API discovery and accelerators.

The rollout will unfold in two distinct phases: In the initial phase, LTTS will combine its expertise with Google Cloud for the development of DevX, focusing on select use-cases, including automating the process of generating test cases from requirement documents thus streamlining the development workflow; expediting the unit test case generation process by integrating gen AI into the development code; and automating code generation, thereby significantly reducing manual efforts and boosting development efficiency.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services. "This partnership not only propels us closer to our gen AI goals but also cements our commitment to revolutionizing engineering and digital solutions for the benefit of multiple industries. As LTTS and Google Cloud embark on this transformative journey, the engineering landscape stands on the cusp of a new era. With the power of AI-driven innovation at the forefront, the future promises unparalleled possibilities for industries worldwide.

