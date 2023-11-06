L&T Construction Bags Contract To Construct The Bhogapuram International Airport | L&T Construction

The Buildings & Factories & Transportation Infrastructure businesses of L&T Construction have secured a prestigious project from the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The project will initially be developed to handle 6 MPA (million passengers per annum) capacity to be further enhanced to a capacity to handle 12 MPA.

The key development works includes cut & fill works, terminal works with airports systems, ATC tower, airfield development works (South Runway 3800m Length, Apron, Taxiways, Airfield Ground Lighting, Fuel Hydrant works & other facilities), landside facilities (roads, landscapes, etc.), utilities & other support facilities.

Larsen & Toubro is presently executing the construction works of major airports at Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai.

The order further reinforces L&T’s capability to deliver a greenfield airport project end-to-end and affirms the Company’s EPC capabilities and strengthens the trust and satisfaction reposed by customers demonstrated by this repeat order from GMR.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd Shares

The shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd on Monday at 10:28 am IST were trasding at Rs 2,957.45, up by 1.59 percent.