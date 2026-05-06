L&T Secures Mega Metals Order From JSW Steel For Expansion Push

Larsen & Toubro’s Minerals & Metals business has won its largest-ever domestic metals sector order from JSW Steel, marking a major milestone in the company’s engineering and infrastructure portfolio. |

Mumbai: India’s steel expansion story is getting another boost as Larsen & Toubro strengthens its decades-long partnership with JSW Steel through a mega domestic order tied to the country’s growing industrial ambitions.

Expansion Plans Gain Momentum

The latest contract marks the biggest domestic metals sector order secured by L&T’s Minerals & Metals vertical. The company will handle engineering, procurement, and installation of critical facilities including Blast Furnaces and Steel Melt Shops, for JSW Steel’s upcoming expansion projects. The work will mainly cover facilities at Ballari in Karnataka and Paradip in Odisha, two strategic manufacturing hubs for the steelmaker.

Steel Capacity Set To Rise

JSW Steel is working toward increasing its crude steel processing capacity from 35 million tonnes per annum to more than 50 million tonnes per annum by 2031. The order reflects the scale of investments currently flowing into India’s heavy industrial sector as steel companies race to meet future infrastructure and manufacturing demand. The filing also classified the order under L&T’s “Mega” category, which represents contracts valued between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore.

Partnership Built Over Decades

L&T highlighted that its relationship with JSW Steel spans more than three decades and has involved multiple metallurgical projects over the years. D K Sen, Advisor to the CMD for Development Projects and Minerals & Metals at L&T, said the win reflects the trust JSW continues to place in the company’s engineering and execution capabilities. He added that the partnership aligns with India’s push to emerge as a global steel powerhouse while also raising benchmarks in technology, sustainability and project delivery.

Focus Turns To Execution

T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President and Head of Minerals & Metals at L&T, said the company’s ability to integrate technology and optimise project timelines continues to differentiate it in large-scale metallurgical projects. He noted that the company remains focused on supporting JSW Steel’s expansion through timely delivery and engineering precision. The project further strengthens L&T’s position in India’s industrial EPC market at a time when large manufacturing investments are accelerating nationwide.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing and press release issued by Larsen & Toubro on May 6, 2026, and does not include reporting or verification from external sources.