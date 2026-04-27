L&T Realty Acquires 20 Acre Gurugram Land To Expand 3.6 Million Sq Ft Development Portfolio

Mumbai: L&T Realty is sharpening its expansion strategy with a strategic land acquisition that opens up a key foothold in the NCR region.
NCR Entry Achieved
L&T Realty Properties Ltd has acquired a 100 percent stake in International Green Scapes Ltd, unlocking access to a 20-acre land parcel in Gurugram. This marks the company’s first land acquisition in the NCR micro-market, signaling a geographic expansion beyond its existing urban footprint. The move gives the company a strong entry point into one of India’s most competitive real estate regions.
Development Potential Expands
The acquired land offers an estimated development potential of approximately 3.6 million square feet, significantly enhancing L&T Realty’s project pipeline. This addition strengthens its portfolio in the premium and luxury real estate segments, where the company already operates across four major cities.
Broader Acquisition Strategy
During FY 2025-26, L&T Realty and its subsidiary L&T Realty Developers Ltd have cumulatively completed land acquisitions across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. These deals together add an aggregate development potential of 3 million square feet. The steady pace of acquisitions reflects a disciplined approach to building a medium-term pipeline while maintaining geographic diversification.
Consolidation Plans Advance
The company is also working to consolidate its realty businesses under a single entity, subject to regulatory approvals. This restructuring is aimed at creating a unified platform capable of capitalising on long-term real estate growth. Leadership highlighted that the sector is evolving into a more organized and institutionally funded ecosystem, with strong growth expected across residential and commercial segments.
With its first NCR entry and a growing pipeline across key cities, L&T Realty is positioning itself for sustained expansion through targeted land acquisitions and structural consolidation.
Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional analysis beyond the disclosed information.