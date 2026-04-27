L&T Realty Acquires 20 Acre Gurugram Land To Expand 3.6 Million Sq Ft Development Portfolio

L&T Realty Properties has acquired a 100 percent stake in International Green Scapes Ltd, gaining access to 20 acres of land in Gurugram. |

Mumbai: L&T Realty is sharpening its expansion strategy with a strategic land acquisition that opens up a key foothold in the NCR region.

NCR Entry Achieved

L&T Realty Properties Ltd has acquired a 100 percent stake in International Green Scapes Ltd, unlocking access to a 20-acre land parcel in Gurugram. This marks the company’s first land acquisition in the NCR micro-market, signaling a geographic expansion beyond its existing urban footprint. The move gives the company a strong entry point into one of India’s most competitive real estate regions.

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Development Potential Expands

The acquired land offers an estimated development potential of approximately 3.6 million square feet, significantly enhancing L&T Realty’s project pipeline. This addition strengthens its portfolio in the premium and luxury real estate segments, where the company already operates across four major cities.

Broader Acquisition Strategy

During FY 2025-26, L&T Realty and its subsidiary L&T Realty Developers Ltd have cumulatively completed land acquisitions across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. These deals together add an aggregate development potential of 3 million square feet. The steady pace of acquisitions reflects a disciplined approach to building a medium-term pipeline while maintaining geographic diversification.

Consolidation Plans Advance

The company is also working to consolidate its realty businesses under a single entity, subject to regulatory approvals. This restructuring is aimed at creating a unified platform capable of capitalising on long-term real estate growth. Leadership highlighted that the sector is evolving into a more organized and institutionally funded ecosystem, with strong growth expected across residential and commercial segments.

With its first NCR entry and a growing pipeline across key cities, L&T Realty is positioning itself for sustained expansion through targeted land acquisitions and structural consolidation.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional analysis beyond the disclosed information.