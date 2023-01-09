e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessL&T Heavy Engineering wins multiple domestic and international orders in Q3 FY23

L&T Heavy Engineering wins multiple domestic and international orders in Q3 FY23

The Business secured a repeat order from a reputed fertilizer manufacturer for Fabrication and Installation of Steam Superheater Coils.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
L&T Construction wins orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution Business | Twitter
Follow us on

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders (Significant) in Q3 of FY23.

In the overseas market, L&T Heavy Engineering secured orders for one of the heaviest Reactors and Screw Plug Heat Exchangers for a refinery in Mexico. These orders reflect the customer’s faith on L&T Heavy Engineering’s reliability and commitment. The Business also secured orders for supply of critical Reactors and Vessels for blue ammonia projects in USA and Uzbekistan. The Business also bagged strategic orders for process plant equipment from a European client. All the orders were won against stiff international competition on the back of reliable performance.

On the domestic front, L&T Heavy Engineering secured orders to manufacture critical Residue Upgrading Reactors and to design & manufacture High-pressure Screw Plug Heat Exchangers with complex Cr-Mo-V steel material for IOCL’s Panipat Refinery P25 Expansion Project. These orders for manufacturing high technology equipment demonstrate L&T’s continued focus towards ‘Make in India’/ ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Government of India (GoI).

Read Also
L&T Construction wins orders for its Water & Effluent Treatment Business from govt of Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Further, L&T Heavy Engineering’s Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) business segment won an order to revamp a rea plant on an EPC basis. The objective of the revamp is to improve reliability and safety of a very old (>50 yrs.) plant, increase this plant’s capacity and enhance its energy efficiency to meet the GoI’s stipulated norms.

Additionally, the Business secured a repeat order from a reputed fertilizer manufacturer for Fabrication and Installation of Steam Superheater Coils.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...

India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani

India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 'Though the hall is small, our...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 'Though the hall is small, our...

These 9 services are now available on SBI WhatsApp Banking platform

These 9 services are now available on SBI WhatsApp Banking platform

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate tomorrow

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate tomorrow