L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Secures Mega Offshore Order In The Middle East | Image: L&T (Representative)

The Hydrocarbon business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has received a Letter of Intent for mega Offshore order from a prestigious client in the Middle East, the company oon Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a new large offshore platform and brownfield work of integration with existing facilities.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T said, “This mega order from a new customer reaffirms global acknowledgment of our capabilities and marks a key milestone for our offshore business. Our focus continues to be on enhancing competencies and leveraging opportunities arising from our core markets.”

The Hydrocarbon Business is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to expanding its regional presence across adjacent and business-conducive geographies.

Organised under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups, LTEH offers integrated design-tobuild solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers. With over three decades of rich experience, LTEH has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, health safety environment (HSE) and operational excellence.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd shares

The shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd on Monday at 10:28 am IST were trading at Rs 3,089.95, down by 0.61 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)