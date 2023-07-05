 L&T Construction Secures EPC Order For Its Buildings And Factories Business


FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

L&T Construction Secures EPC Order For Its Buildings And Factories Business | Twitter

The Buildings & Factories Fast Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Construction has recently secured an EPC order in Mumbai for an Office Space Development using Composite Steel Construction Technology, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

The order is received from a Multinational Company for Construction of Commercial Office Space at Mumbai with an approximate built-up area of 14.85 Lakhs Sq. ft.

The project scope involves Engineering, Procurement & Construction including Civil Works, Composite Steel, Façade, MEP & External Development Activities to construct 6B+G+12 Floors.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026. This is a testament to the expertise of the business vertical in fast-track execution of steel structures with Composite Steel Technology.

About the company

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

L&T Shares

The shares of L&T on Wednesday at 12:47 pm IST were at Rs 2,463.90, up by 0.083 percent.



