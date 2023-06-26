 L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business In India and Abroad
L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business In India and Abroad

In India, an order for building a 765kV Transmission Line has been received.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business In India and Abroad | L&T Construction

The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Larsen & Toubro has secured new orders in India and abroad, the company announced through an exchange filing.

In the Middle East, the Business has won two orders for the upgrade of Electrical Networks in large industrial facilities. The scope of these orders involves establishing Gas Insulated Substations with associated High Voltage Cable Systems. The Power Transformers and Control & Protection systems are the other crucial elements that will be installed as part of the works.

Such complex projects require proven engineering and project management capabilities to meet the stringent safety, quality and schedule requirements. Secured on the back of demonstrated abilities to manage interface and shutdown related challenges, these orders reflect the customer trust in L&T.

In India, an order for building a 765kV Transmission Line has been received. The Transmission Line will facilitate evacuation of Renewable Energy from the Wind and Solar Energy hub being established around Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

