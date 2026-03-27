LPG Supply Increased To 70% For Industry, Govt Boosts Allocation By 20% To Cut Costs & Support Manufacturing

Relief for Industry Amid Rising Energy Costs. |

Mumbai: The government has provided major relief to industries by increasing the allocation of commercial LPG. Earlier, industries were receiving only 50 percent of their required LPG supply. Now, an additional 20 percent has been approved, taking the total supply to 70 percent of pre-crisis levels.

This decision comes at a time when rising energy costs were becoming a serious concern for companies across sectors.

Key Sectors to Benefit

The increased LPG allocation will directly benefit several energy-dependent sectors. These include steel, automobile, textile, dyes, chemicals, and plastics industries.

These sectors rely heavily on LPG for production processes, and energy costs form a significant part of their overall expenses. With better supply, these industries are expected to operate more efficiently.

Lower Costs, Higher Production

With more LPG availability, companies will be able to reduce their production costs. Lower energy expenses mean cheaper manufacturing, which can improve profit margins.

At the same time, increased production is expected, which may lead to better supply in the market. This could help stabilise prices and improve availability of goods.

Implementation Already in Motion

The Petroleum Secretary has already written to Chief Secretaries of all states to ensure quick implementation of the decision. This shows that the government is aiming for fast execution so that industries can benefit without delay.

Support for MSMEs and Market Stability

Experts believe that this move will also support small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are often more affected by high energy costs.

In the current global environment, where energy prices remain unstable, increasing domestic LPG supply can provide stability to industries. Sectors like textiles and chemicals are expected to benefit the most due to their high LPG usage.

Overall, this decision acts like a relief package for the industry. It is expected to reduce costs, boost production, and improve supply across markets, strengthening the manufacturing sector.