LPG Allocation Raised To 50%, Govt Adds 20% More Supply As Panic Booking Falls

The government has increased commercial LPG allocation to 50 percent by adding 20 percent more supply. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Central Government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG to 50 percent for states and Union Territories. This includes an additional 20 percent allocation, over and above the earlier restored 20 per cent supply and 10 per cent linked to PNG expansion reforms. The move comes as the government looks to stabilise fuel availability amid easing panic demand.

Priority Sectors to Benefit

The additional LPG supply will be directed towards sectors that rely heavily on commercial fuel usage. These include restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, and food processing units. Government-run subsidised kitchens and community kitchens will also benefit. Special focus has been given to migrant workers through 5 kg LPG cylinders. Educational institutions and hospitals continue to remain top priority, with nearly half of the total commercial LPG allocation already going to these essential services.

Implementation Across States

Around 20 states and Union Territories have already issued orders to distribute commercial LPG in line with the Centre’s guidelines. In the remaining regions, public sector oil marketing companies are ensuring smooth supply. In the past week, commercial users across the country have lifted approximately 13,479 metric tonnes of LPG, indicating improving availability and demand balance.

Supply Situation Improving

The government acknowledged that LPG supply remains sensitive due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, conditions are gradually improving. Domestic production from refineries has increased, and panic booking by consumers has reduced significantly. A large number of deliveries are now being monitored through the Delivery Authentication Code system, improving transparency and efficiency.

No Fuel Shortage, Govt Assures

Reassuring the public, the government said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country. No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets. Refineries are operating at high capacity, and sufficient crude oil stocks are available. The government has once again urged citizens to avoid panic buying, as fuel supplies are stable and regularly maintained.