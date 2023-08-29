LPG Price Slash: Union Cabinet Announces Additional Subsidy Of ₹200 Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana |

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional subsidy of Rs 200 in the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, said Anurag Takur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting.

The Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs has increased the current subsidy for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme by Rs 200. This brings the total subsidy per cylinder to Rs 400.

Furthermore, the government has approved an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, resulting to 10.35 crores beneficiaries under the PM Ujjwala scheme.

Under the Ujjwala Scheme, the Union cabinet also approved 7.5 million new gas connections.

The additional subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG cylinders will be effective from today. The additional subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG cylinder will result in a financial impact of Rs 7,680 crores during the fiscal year 2023-24, said Anurag Takur.

Presently, in Delhi, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 1053, while in Mumbai, it amounts to Rs 1052.50. In Chennai, the price is at Rs 1068.50, and in Kolkata, it stands at Rs 1079. Notably, oil marketing companies elevated the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 in July, following two prior increases in May.