LPG Bookings Cross 75 Lakh Daily, Govt Says Fuel Supply Stable Amid West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Indian government held a press conference on Friday to clarify the country’s fuel supply situation. Officials said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG or LPG in India. The government urged citizens not to panic or hoard fuel.

Authorities also requested people to avoid panic booking of LPG cylinders. Consumers have been advised to use online booking platforms and follow normal purchasing behaviour.

Sudden Rise In LPG Cylinder Bookings

According to government data, under normal conditions India sees around 50–55 lakh LPG cylinder bookings daily. However, in the past few days bookings have increased sharply to more than 75 lakh cylinders per day.

Officials said this spike is mainly due to public concern and rumours about possible supply disruptions. To meet rising demand, the government has increased LPG production capacity by around 30 percent.

Consumers have also been encouraged to consider PNG connections where available, which can help reduce pressure on LPG demand.

Action Against Hoarding And Black Marketing

The government said panic in some areas has also led to hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders. Authorities have taken strict action under the LPG Control Order.

Several LPG distributors in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have already faced action, and investigations are continuing. The government warned that anyone involved in illegal selling or hoarding will face strict penalties.

Alternative Fuel Arrangements

To reduce pressure on LPG supplies, the government has asked Coal India to arrange alternative cooking fuel for commercial users. Restaurants and hotels are being provided cooking coal so they can continue operations even if LPG demand rises.

This measure is aimed at ensuring that the hospitality sector does not face major disruptions.

Monitoring Global Shipping Situation

Officials from the Shipping Ministry said that 24 ships are currently present in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in the region.

Special safety drills have also been increased to ensure the safety of Indian ships and sailors operating in the area.

The government has also arranged extra port space for LPG cargo to make sure imports and supply chains continue smoothly.

Update From The External Affairs Ministry

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke with Iran’s President about regional security and India’s interests.

India and Iran’s foreign ministers have also discussed bilateral issues and matters related to BRICS cooperation.

The ministry said around 170 Indian citizens have recently exited Iran through land borders, while nearly 23,000 Indians are currently in Gulf countries. Their safety is being closely monitored.

Officials again reassured the public that India’s energy supply remains stable and urged people not to believe rumours.