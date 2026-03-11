Crude Supply Stable Despite Strait Concerns, Centre Directs States To Act On Fuel Hoarding

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take strict action against fuel hoarding and black marketing. |

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday asked all states and Union Territories to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing of fuel. The directive comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East that have affected global shipping routes.

The government also assured that India’s crude oil supply remains secure and that there is no shortage of fuel in the country.

Centre Reviews Fuel Supply Situation

The direction was issued during a high-level meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police from all states and Union Territories.

Officials reviewed the fuel supply situation across the country and discussed steps to ensure that supply chains continue to operate smoothly without disruption.

States Asked to Prevent Hoarding

Speaking at a media briefing, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, C Senthil Rajan, said the Centre has asked states to remain alert and take immediate action against hoarding and black marketing.

He said state governments must ensure that fuel supply remains normal and that strict action is taken against anyone trying to create artificial shortages.

Rajan also said that every state has been asked to appoint an official spokesperson to provide verified information to the public. This step aims to prevent rumours and confusion.

He also appealed to media organisations to cooperate with authorities and share accurate information.

India’s Crude Oil Supply Remains Stable

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refining) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said India’s crude oil supply remains stable despite concerns over disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

She said India consumes around 55 lakh barrels of crude oil every day.

According to Sharma, about 70 percent of India’s crude oil imports are currently arriving through alternative routes. This has helped maintain steady supplies.

She also said that two additional cargo shipments are already on their way to strengthen the country’s crude oil availability.

Ministries Coordinating on Regional Impact

Officials also discussed the wider impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), said several ministries are working together to monitor the situation, as the tensions have affected travel and air connectivity in the region.

Authorities said they are closely tracking developments to ensure that essential supplies and services remain unaffected.