Amid LPG Crisis, Here Are 5 Delicious Food Items You Can Make Without Gas

By: Aanchal C | March 11, 2026
Amid the unexpected LPG crisis strikes, many households are left wondering how to prepare satisfying meals without a gas stove
Thankfully, there are plenty of delicious, no-cook recipes that require minimal ingredients and zero cooking. Here are five tasty dishes you can whip up without any gas or stove:
Chana Chaat: A protein-rich snack made by mixing boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander, lemon juice, and spices for a tangy, refreshing treat
Vegetable Sandwiches Layer thinly sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and a spread of hung curd or mayonnaise between slices of bread. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs for a quick and healthy bite
Fruit Salad: Combine chopped seasonal fruits like bananas, apples, papaya, grapes, and pomegranate. Add a squeeze of lemon and a dash of chaat masala for extra flavour
Cold Oats Porridge: Soak rolled oats in milk or yoghurt for 15-20 minutes. Add chopped fruits, honey, and nuts for a filling, nutritious breakfast or snack that’s ready in minutes
Sprout Salad: Mix sprouted moong beans with diced onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt and pepper. This dish is packed with nutrients and is delightfully crunchy
