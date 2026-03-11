BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes Butter Yellow The New Hot Colour At Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 11, 2026
When Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, arrives, you already know it’s going to be a major fashion moment, and she did just that at her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance
At the Louis Vuitton show, the BLACKPINK singer-rapper turned heads in a dreamy butter-yellow, proving soft pastel shade is ruling the style scene for the upcoming spring season
Lisa oozed chic elegance in a fitted, long-sleeve crop top in the creamy hue, showing off a sleek silhouette while keeping the look modern and effortlessly cool
The ensemble featured a long open black layer underneath, styled with edgy double-belts that pulled the look together
The dancer balanced the soft tone of the top with sleek leather pants, complemented with matching bag and sleek boots
Her makeup makeup was equally soft and luminous with a dewy skin, soft rosy cheeks, and nude tones, enhancing the hue of the top
Lisa rounded off her Paris glam with her half-up and half-down hairstyle, while her signature bangs framed her face perfectly
